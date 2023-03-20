You're on the list!
error
0%
 
Dark
Light
Scroll to explore
A Pinterest alternative for
photographers
creatives
designers
curators
artists

Bring order to your creative universe

One home to save
anything
articles
products
photos
quotes
videos
links
notes
text

Save from anywhere with our extensions

Chrome
Safari
iOS
Open Image in New Tab
Save Image As
Copy Image
Save To Cosmos
Inspect

“I am always doing things I can’t do; that’s how I get to do them.” — Picasso⁠

Curate your elements

Organize your elements into clusters that people can follow. Clusters can be made private or public, and you can collaborate with others.

issey miyake
70s fashion
movement
fashion
fashion design
dress

AI-powered tagging system

Cosmos uses AI to automatically tag every element, so you don’t have to. Our AI often knows more about an image than the eye can tell.

Resurface your elements instantly

Find anything in your library with ease. Your Cosmos is an intelligent sanctuary of information, ready to be searched and resurfaced.

issey miyake

Welcome to our world

Zero noise, notifications, or distractions. No likes, comments, or ego. Just pure, harmonious expression.

Drag to explore

Beauty Is

By @sophburns

Excerpts

By @mathilde

Exø

By @losingmyego

Terra

By @luca

Design

By @alexisfoucault

Held

By @colin

Interiors

By @undertuscansun

Planetary Files

By @mel

Available on web and iOS

Find inspiration, anywhere it strikes

Download the App
Download the App

Creatives from the world’s biggest brands use Cosmos

We welcome you to join us.

Start your journey

You're on the list!
error